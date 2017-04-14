Hot Downloads

Shweta Vyas roped in for Colors’ Shani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2017 07:55 PM

Swastik Productions’ popular mythological drama Karmphal Data Shani (Colors) is now focusing on one of its major tale from the history.

The ongoing episodes of the show is focusing on the story of Samundra Manthan where lord Shani (Kartikey Malviya) is going to get Amrit from the depth of the ocean which is going to be a challenging task for him.

The ongoing track is welcoming new entries on the show. We have already reported about Veebha Anand playing the role of Mahalaxmi for this particular event on the daily series and now we hear that another entry is set to happen soon.

Actress Shweta Vyas has been roped in to play the role of Goddess Laxmi.

Will she help the Devas to regain their prosperity?

Stay tuned for more updates.

