Sid surprised over Ishani and Shashank’s connection in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' new show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Dr Shashank is diagnosed with last-stage brain tumour.



As soon as Ishani gets to know about this shocking news, she rushes to see Dr Shashank.



However, she is surprised to see Dr Sid there.



Dr Sid scolds Ishani for following him everywhere, while the latter shows concern for Dr Shashank.



Dr Sid stands surprised seeing Shashank and Ishani’s connection. Further, Shashank asks Sid to excuse them for some time.



It will be really interesting to see how Ishani is related to Shashank.