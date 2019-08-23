Sid takes blame for Sanya's surgery in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Sanjivani 2 is up for high-voltage drama and dhamaka.

Ishani and Sid work together to save Sanya, and other doctors help them during the surgery.

All this is happening against Vardhan's permission.

The two manage to save Sanya's life, and Vardhan has to face media hatred as his hospital has saved a terrorist's daughter.

Vardhan warns all that whoever had been part of the surgery will no longer be part of the hospital.

Sid comes forward and takes all the blame on himself.

Ishani is stunned to see this.

It will be interesting to see whether she is able to prove his innocence.