News

Sid takes blame for Sanya's surgery in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 04:43 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Sanjivani 2 is up for high-voltage drama and dhamaka.

Ishani and Sid work together to save Sanya, and other doctors help them during the surgery.

All this is happening against Vardhan's permission.

The two manage to save Sanya's life, and Vardhan has to face media hatred as his hospital has saved a terrorist's daughter.

Vardhan warns all that whoever had been part of the surgery will no longer be part of the hospital.

Sid comes forward and takes all the blame on himself.

Ishani is stunned to see this.

It will be interesting to see whether she is able to prove his innocence.

Tags > Sid, Sanya, Sanjivani 2, Ishani, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days