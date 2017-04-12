Siddhaanth Surryavanshi to marry Alesia Raut

The wedding bells are ringing loud in the TV industry.

Popular and dashing actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi is all set to take his nuptial vows. And guess what folks, who is the lucky girl!!??

Acclaimed model Alesia Raut!

Woaaah! Surprised, aren’t you???

The actor who was last seen in Waaris is all set to get engaged on 21 April.

Before we bring details, let us first share their love story.

As per a news in the national daily, a common friend introduced the two and love soon blossomed.

As quoted in the story, “A common friend, who knew that both of us wanted to settle down, orchestrated our meeting. I met Alesia with an open mind and we hit it off instantly. The first meeting was followed by a few more and everything fell in place. Now, it feels like we were destined to be together. Everything is happening fast and we have decided not to break the flow. We want things to materialise organically.”

He goes on to saying that he and Alesia are like mirror images, as he told the publication, "There is a great deal of understanding, trust, faith and respect between us. We are at ease with each other. Both of us are parents and in the same profession, so we have a deeper understanding of the mechanism of this relationship. For some people, it takes a lifetime to understand the other person, our case was different. We are both spiritually inclined as well.”

Alesia, who is single mother of a 10 year old also feels special to find a companion in Siddhaanth. She said, "I have finally met a guy who understands me and is on the same page. I have fallen in love again after 10 years. We had to be careful about taking our relationship ahead since we both are parents."

Upon being asked about the wedding, Siddhaanth has been quoted, "We haven't decided on a date yet. Our families have met and so have our kids. We are glad that our children have connected beautifully. All our initial fears have been put to rest. We plan to tie the knot by the end of this year or the beginning of 2018. We are taking it one day at a time."

Well, destiny surprises everyone, just like it did them! Our very best wishes to you both!