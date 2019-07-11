Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi juggles between his show Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and his talent academy

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s popular show Sufiyana Pyaar Mera has been through a lot of twists and turns in its storyline. The latest plot twist is that Zaroon’s father Mamoon played Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi will join forces with the evil Kainaat & hence turning negative in the show.



Currently, the show is exploring the turn of events after Zaroon and Saltanat elope from the Shah Mansion.



The actor playing Mamoon, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has been reportedly shuffling between shoots for the show and his grooming academy for aspiring models.



On this development, the actor said, "Well, it is not easy for me to balance my shoot & academy simultaneously but I am very committed to teaching. What helps is that we are a family run academy. My wife Alesia Raut, her sister Anjali and I manage the workload between us. Teaching & nurturing young aspirants gives me a lot of satisfaction and the joy to see them achieve & realize their goals is unparalleled. That gives me the extra motive and mojo to cope with extra hours I need to put in for managing both. Recently one of our students conquered the crown of Miss India and many more are doing exceedingly well in the fashion circuit. It makes us really happy seeing our efforts bear fruit & we are positive that many more winners and success stories will take root from our academy. I am also very fortunate to have a wonderful producer & team who help me with my time management. Working for 18-20 hours a day to manage both my commitments."



Surryavanshi’s performance on the show is impeccable and his commitment to work tirelessly towards both his projects with the same passion and enthusiasm is commendable.