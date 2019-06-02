Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi turns nutritionist on the sets of Sufiyana Pyaar Mera

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi who is winning hearts as Mamoon Shah from Sufiyana Pyaar Mera has taken up an exciting new role. Sources from the sets have shared that the talented actor not only plays the character of Mamoon in the show, but behind the lens he is a full time nutritionist for the entire star cast of the serial. The handsome hunk is known to believe in wellness beyond everything else and he drives the same motto across the casts of his newly launched show

The fit star Siddhanth in his personal life is known to be following a keto diet for a reason which had built up curiosity on the sets of the show as he was seen losing a bit of weight. Sources further added that he is also known as Mr. Fit Guy! On the sets.

When spoken to the man himself, Siddhaanth mentioned, “It feels great to change the perspective of Keto diet. I personally believe and practice in life is that everything should be done in moderation and I always tell the cast of the show that just because they need to be fit doesn’t mean they should really stop enjoying the life. They just need to balance out and check out exactly what their priorities are.”

He further added, “I have made them eat ‘Keto Pav Bhaji’ which they could not believe because it tasted exactly like regular Pav Bhaji and they could not even make the difference and they were like amazed how can someone have Pav Bhaji on diet and I told them this is ‘Keto Pav Bhaji’. Keto coffee and Keto hot chocolate cake is loved and craved by all the artists on the show which he personally makes for them.