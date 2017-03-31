Siddhant Karnick and Annie Gill in MTV Big F

The Oxford dictionary describes Transgender as denoting or relating to a person whose sense of personal identity and gender does not correspond with their birth sex. Which in easy English means – some people who are assigned as male at birth, instinctively and naturally, feel more comfortable when people think of them as women. Same goes for some people who are assigned as female at birth who feel instinctively and naturally more comfortable when identified as male.



For a very long time, people who do not conform to their birth sex have been marginalized, sometimes even dehumanized and often forced to live a lie – adhering to gender roles they do not feel comfortable in. But over the last few years, there’s a change brewing within the society where efforts are being made to give a voice to this community of people. And MTV, as the voice of the youth, is taking a step forward to document this change. In its second season, MTV Big F, a show known for catering to issues that are considered taboo in the country has taken the ownership of talking about the sensitive topic of people who identify as transgender and their sexual desires through Madhav/Madhu and Sameer’s love story in the upcoming episode of the show.



According to many, the act of having “sex” is a biological need. What makes us think that transmen and transwomen are any less human than any of us and do not possess sexual desires? MTV Big F Season 2 will be exploring this topic this Sunday at 8pm through the story of Madhu, a transgender woman disowned by her father played by Annie Gill. As a kid Madhu who was born male and named Madhav and who used to fantasize about hot male model Sameer (Siddhant Karnick), comes across him in Mumbai and falls head over heels in love with him. Sameer too develops a soft corner for Madhu and expresses his love for her. The story of the episode then revolves around whether Madhu will be able to reveal her true identity to Sameer? Or will she succumb to the fear of rejection and keep her truth under wraps?



Commenting on playing a transgender on MTV Big F Season 2, actress Annie Gill said, “It was a strong and challenging phase of my life where I got to portray the role of a transgender person. I chose to play the character of Madhu and Madhav to test my capabilities as an experienced actor. Everything associated with transgender identity is a very sensitive issue in India and through MTV Big F we have tried to highlight the issue in an aesthetic manner. We are trying to create an awareness through this brave story.”



On playing Madhu’s love interest on MTV Big F Season 2, actor Siddhant Karnick said, “Transgenders and their sexuality is a hushed topic in India. It is great to see MTV Big F take the forbidden step and explore this topic. Just like us, transgenders too have needs and it’s about time someone spoke about it, this episode shows not only how transgenders feel but also the conflict and dilemma that those who love them go through. MTV has been bold to show a story like this, hopefully our country would give transgenders and their lovers another perspective and feel for them more.”



While the transgender community is India still has a long way to go from a life of invisibility to equality, it’s high time we must start sensitizing young people to the issue. It’s time we tell such stories of people who dare to live their life on their own terms even when being faced with opposition from everywhere. It’s time we take a step towards a brave new future where human beings are #ForbiddenNoMore from being who they are and loving whomever they want.



Catch the episode on MTV Big F Season 2 this Sunday, 2nd April at 8 pm only on MTV