Siddharth impresses Navjot with his act in The Kapil Sharma Show

After making audiences laugh with his rib-tickling comic timing in his previous comical soaps, the young and talented comedian Siddharth Sagar has been roped in for Sony Entertainment Television’s most popular The Kapil Sharma Show.

Living up to the high entertainment value, Siddharth has already lightened up the series and has also garnered immense appreciation from the great Navjot Singh.

The 23 year old comedian, who has won millions of hearts with his sheer talent and comical timing, will be seen playing various characters in Kapil’s Show. One hears that Siddharth has already started shooting and would be seen on air in the coming few days. A source from the sets also informed that on the first day of shoot itself, Siddharth made Navjot roll out of his chair with his rip tickling act and thereby got the best compliment from the legend cricketer. It is said that the act was so hilarious that Siddhu couldn’t stop praising Siddharth and also expressed that Siddharth should have been a part of the show long before.

Talking about it, the lively comedian Siddharth Sagar said, “It was an honour for me to get such amazing comments from Navjotji. Audiences have loved Kapil Sharma show and I am totally proud to get associated with it. It is a highly entertaining show with the most talented team to work with. I have been a fan, and now I am thrilled to be a part of it. I assure my fans and audiences that I won’t let them down and keep entertaining them like always.”

With Siddharth Sagar’s previous successful stints on the small screen, we are sure that with his entry in The Kapil Sharma show, the entertainment quotient is just going to soar higher!