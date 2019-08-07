Siddharth Kumar Tewary Launches His Magnum Opus Luv Kush

MUMBAI: Writer, creative director and producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary launched his magnum opus Luv Kush last night. Siddharth, known as the 'King Of Mythology', has brought to television some of the best interpretations of our culture and the magnitude this time with Luv Kush is one which has never been seen before on Indian Television. Luv Kush narrates the story of Ramayana albeit this through the lens of Ram & Sita's twins, a story created from the roots of our culture but adapted to suit today's day and age. Ram and Sita will be played by Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania both of whom were seen looking stellar at the launch last night.



Siddharth and Rahul played gracious hosts to all the guests from the industry who were seen raving about the first episode post the launch. Swastik Productions has become 'the name' when it comes to premium quality content in our industry! Guests at the party included Udit Narayan, Aamir Ali, Shivangi Joshi, Mrunal Jain, Sambhava Seth, Manish Goel, Sumedh and Mallika, Barkha Bisht, Tarun Khanna, Rati Pandey, etc.