Siddharth Malhotra, Nikita Dutta and Vatsal Seth get nostalgic as Haasil nears its end!

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Feb 2018 07:13 PM

Mumbai: Sony TV’s Haasil is set to go off-air, speculatively by tonight and the fans and ardent lovers are sure to miss watching the obsessive romantic love saga. And it is not only the fans of the show but the cast and crew, more particularly the lead actors who are going to miss each other’s company and the crazy memories they created while shooting for the show.

Starring Nikita Dutta, Vatsal Seth and Bollywood actor Zayed Khan, who made his debut on TV, Haasil was a gripping narrative and as it nears its end, the actors and producer Siddharth Malhotra took to social media to express their journey and experience with the show.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Will you miss watching Haasil? Show your love for the show in the comment box below!

