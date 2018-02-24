Siddharth Malhotra, Nikita Dutta and Vatsal Seth get nostalgic as Haasil nears its end!

Mumbai: Sony TV’s Haasil is set to go off-air, speculatively by tonight and the fans and ardent lovers are sure to miss watching the obsessive romantic love saga. And it is not only the fans of the show but the cast and crew, more particularly the lead actors who are going to miss each other’s company and the crazy memories they created while shooting for the show.

Starring Nikita Dutta, Vatsal Seth and Bollywood actor Zayed Khan, who made his debut on TV, Haasil was a gripping narrative and as it nears its end, the actors and producer Siddharth Malhotra took to social media to express their journey and experience with the show.

Here’s what they tweeted:

We began & ended with a party for the unit and us :) shows are about the memories one makes & stays with #Haasil a show dear to all our hearts wraps last day of shoot as we celebrate us &togetherness @izayedkhan @shethvatsal @nikifyinglife @sapnasmalhotra @001Danish thank u pic.twitter.com/dY92IPWHy0 — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) February 18, 2018

Today she bids you all a good bye! A big hug to all the viewers of #haasil and Huge gratitude to each one who has been a part of my unforgettable journey.

Thank you almighty

Aanchal Shrivastav signs off

pic.twitter.com/7tQR3lUzIN — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) February 23, 2018

And the sun sets on #Haasil...last day of shoot...Haasil was an amazing experience for me...made new friends & lots n lots of new fans. Thank you all for the love feedbacks comments. Journey of Kabir ends here #LastDay #Finale #PackUp #GoodBye #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/A0jAe6CIEa — Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) February 18, 2018

