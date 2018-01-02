Siddharth Nigam bags a music album!

2018 has just begun and here comes some great news especially for those who have been waiting for Siddharth Nigam’s next project!



The Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat (Colors) actor was last seen in Chandra Nandini (Balaji Telefilms) on Star Plus and was on a brief break looking at a better career opportunity.



So any guesses for Siddhath’s next project?



Well, this time, the lad is back not with a TV show but with a music album!



Yes, Siddharth is currently in Dehradhun, Uttarakhand and is shooting for with a debutant singer, Shyamoli Sanghi, an NRI from Stanford in the US. Sources inform us that Shyamoli was keen on having Siddharth on board as she believes that the two look good together and would share a brilliant on-screen chemistry.



The same source confirms, “The music album is a series of 3 singles. They are romantic soulful songs and Siddharth and Shyamoli are excited to work with each other. If things sail smoothly and as planned, the first song will release by mid-January. Apart from the shooting, Siddharth’s fans were ecstatic on getting an opportunity to meet him in the city.”



Are you excited to watch Siddharth in the music album? Hit the comment section below!