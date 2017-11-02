Karmphal Data Shani is witnessing a leap and Siddharth Vasudev will soon be joining the cast. This larger-than-life show will witness him donning Mangal aka Lohitaang’s avatar.

Speaking about his role, Siddharth said, “I am very excited about my character on Karmphal Data Shani as this is my first mythological show. It will have shades of grey, with power-packed action in store. I am sure the viewers will enjoy it.”

Mangal (Lohitang), the antagonist, will be born from Shiv's sweat while he is performing tandav in anger. It is believed that Mangal is red in colour because of this reason. Since his birth is connected to anger, it gives him the power to absorb anyone's rage and make it his strength. Later, Mangal will play a vital role in bringing a twist in Shani’s life.

Karmphal Data Shani has already grabbed eyeballs with the new cast coming on board, post leap. With Mangal making an entry in the show, there is surely going to be a lot of excitement to keep the viewers hooked.