Sidharth Malhotra surprised the contestants of Chhote Miyan Dhaakad

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2017 01:37 PM

Colors’ newly launched reality show, Chhote Miyan Dhaakad is leaving no stones unturned to entertain the viewers with the little ones who are power house of talent.

The contestants are surprising us every week with their rib tickling comedy and got a surprise from a special guest.

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra recently joined the stage of Chhote Miyan Dhaakad.

The team has already shot for the episode and we hear that the actor had a gala time getting entertained with the rib tickling jokes cracked by the young contestants. To make the kids’ day brighter, Sidharth gave a surprise to them. He entered on a cycle covered with balloons and brought chocolates for them.

In addition to this, he also taught Vedansh, the signature step of the song Kala Chasma and further he danced with the other contestants as well.

Excited already? Do let us know in the comment section below.

