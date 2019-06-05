Sidharth Sagar’s parents open up about his drug addiction

MUMBAI: Sidharth Sagar has been grabbing headlines for wrong reasons. Recently, his engagement with Subuhi Joshi was called off, and now his parents have complained about his drug addiction.

In an interview with SpotboyE.com, they clarified that their son lied about them being divorced. They said they are very much together. His mother said how he was a very good boy but drugs took him on a different track and that they put him in a rehab but the rehab guys in cahoots with him, let him escape.

They also said they are not in touch with him and that they don’t miss him anymore and want to heal themselves. They said how they fought the battle to reform their son but they lost. When asked why couldn't they stop him when he was leaning towards drugs? They told the portal, “Jab koi thaan leta hain na, toh koi kuch nahi kar sakta. Hum janam ke saathi hain, karam ke saathi nahin. My husband Shirish and I tried so hard that he should get back to work but Sidharth was clearly not interested and did not cooperate. Shockingly, the media started blaming us, pray wasn't that ridiculous?”

Sidharth’s parents also revealed they were not invited for the engagement and they got to know about it via newspapers. His mother feels bad for what happened to Subuhi. “If he could not stay with his parents, how could Subuhi believe that he would continue to stay with her? I feel very bad for Subuhi and even her mother. I understand what they must be undergoing after the engagement was called off,” she said. When asked if they ever tried to explain to Subuhi that what needs to be done, she said how long back they tried, but Subuhi went to the police station to complaint against them.

Sidharth’s mother also said how for the world, he may be a product but for them, he is a part of their soul and would always remain the same.