Sidhu to join Kapil Sharma; show to go on floors today

By Vinay MR Mishra
14 Mar 2018 01:00 PM

Mumbai: Sony TV’s upcoming TV show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, has been buzzing, courtesy the highly anticipated return of the comedy king on TV. TellyChakkar has another exclusive scoop about the new comedy programme.  

The channel has informed the makers that the series which is expected to go on air by 25 March will only be given final on air dates when they pile up bank of episodes. Due to the infamous experience with Kapil, the GEC doesn’t wish to take any risk.

According to our information, the first episode of the show will be shot today i.e. 14 March. It is still unclear whether the episode that will be shot today will be the first one to air or not. The makers are trying to make sure that Ajay Devgan comes on board for the opening episode. Therefore, today’s episode is going to be a generic one that could be aired anytime in between.

Furthermore, TellyChakkar has also learnt that Kapil’s comrade, Navjot Singh Sidhu, might come on board for the series. “He will join the regular cast, if dates are sorted,” a little birdie informed. As of now the final team includes Kapil Sharma, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Neha Pendse.

What do you think of Sidhu?

Well, if Sidhu returns to Kapil’s team it will indeed be boosting for the comedian.

Are you excited for the show which is produced by Ranjit Thakur’s Frames Media? Comment below your thoughts and share the story. Meanwhile, stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates about the entertainment world.

