Sikandar and his family to be thrown out of their house in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, produced by 4 Lions Films and Invictus T Mediaworks, has been receiving a great response from the masses for its one-of-a-kind storyline.



The show has been entertaining viewers by introducing endless twists and turns and has constantly managed to win viewer hearts and sit high on the rating charts.



Soon, the show will enter a new phase with the makers introducing a fresh storyline!



TellyChakkar has learned that Sikandar (Mohit Malik) and his family will be thrown out of the house by Jimmy.



Left with no option, the entire family will then live in chawl and start everything from scratch.



Isn’t that sad?



We are sure Sikandar and his family will bounce back again!