News

Sikandar and his family to be thrown out of their house in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 08:40 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, produced by 4 Lions Films and Invictus T Mediaworks, has been receiving a great response from the masses for its one-of-a-kind storyline.

The show has been entertaining viewers by introducing endless twists and turns and has constantly managed to win viewer hearts and sit high on the rating charts.

Soon, the show will enter a new phase with the makers introducing a fresh storyline!

TellyChakkar has learned that Sikandar (Mohit Malik) and his family will be thrown out of the house by Jimmy.

Left with no option, the entire family will then live in chawl and start everything from scratch.

Isn’t that sad?

We are sure Sikandar and his family will bounce back again! 

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

past seven days