News

Sikandar and Kullfi to have an emotional face-off in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Malhar to be blamed for Sayaji’s death in Tujhse Hai Raabta, and other Spoiler Updates

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 12:21 PM
MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: RV to plan a DNA test on Shaan Randhawa

In the upcoming episode, RV stealthily gets into Shaan’s bedroom and take his hair brush. He runs out of the party. Happy brings with her Rocky’s old comb that he used. The idea will is to match the hair strands for DNA.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Sikandar and Kullfi to have an emotional face-off

In the upcoming episode, the makers have worked out a very emotional sequence wherein Sikandar is stunned on hearing Kulfi’s performance. Although Sikandar does not see Kullfi initially, the moment Kullfi starts singing, he recognizes her voice and is really emotional.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Durga, Angad, and Rocky on a mission to find out about Akshat’s memory loss drama

In the upcoming episode Akshat pretends to lose his memory and does not remember Guddan. Now, Durga, Angad, and Rocky join hands and try to find out the truth behind Akshat’s memory loss drama.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar to be blamed for Sayaji’s death

In the upcoming episode, Sayaji is found dead, and Malhar is blamed for his death. Soon, the cops arrive to arrest Malhar.

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga: Aladdin and Yasmine on a mission to find Ginoo

In the upcoming episode, Aladdin along with Yasmine go on a mission to find Ginoo. However, they are followed by someone.
Tags > Sikandar and Kullfi, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Dil To Happy Hai Ji, Spoiler Updates,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace the launch of music video starring...

Celebs grace the launch of music video starring Rohan and Avneet
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain

past seven days