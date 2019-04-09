Sikandar and Kullfi to have an emotional face-off in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Malhar to be blamed for Sayaji’s death in Tujhse Hai Raabta, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: RV to plan a DNA test on Shaan Randhawa



In the upcoming episode, RV stealthily gets into Shaan’s bedroom and take his hair brush. He runs out of the party. Happy brings with her Rocky’s old comb that he used. The idea will is to match the hair strands for DNA.



Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Sikandar and Kullfi to have an emotional face-off



In the upcoming episode, the makers have worked out a very emotional sequence wherein Sikandar is stunned on hearing Kulfi’s performance. Although Sikandar does not see Kullfi initially, the moment Kullfi starts singing, he recognizes her voice and is really emotional.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Durga, Angad, and Rocky on a mission to find out about Akshat’s memory loss drama



In the upcoming episode Akshat pretends to lose his memory and does not remember Guddan. Now, Durga, Angad, and Rocky join hands and try to find out the truth behind Akshat’s memory loss drama.



Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar to be blamed for Sayaji’s death



In the upcoming episode, Sayaji is found dead, and Malhar is blamed for his death. Soon, the cops arrive to arrest Malhar.



Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga: Aladdin and Yasmine on a mission to find Ginoo



In the upcoming episode, Aladdin along with Yasmine go on a mission to find Ginoo. However, they are followed by someone.