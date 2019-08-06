News

Sikandar and Kullfi reunite; sideline Amyra in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi and Sikandar are not on good terms as he didn’t accept her as his daughter in front of everyone.

Kullfi is now living with Vikram and Mia. Meanwhile, Sikandar disguises himself as Murphy Singh and becomes Kullfi's manager.

In the upcoming episode, a grand party is organized where Kullfi is supposed to perform a song.

A producer named Jimmy badmouths Kullfi, which angers Sikandar.

Sikandar is furious and beats Jimmy to pulp.

Everyone is shocked to see that Murphy is Sikandar, and Amyra lashes out at him.

Sikandar finally takes the bold decision to accept Kullfi as his daughter in front of the world.

It will be interesting to see whether Kullfi forgives him.

