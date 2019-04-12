Sikandar apologizes to Kullfi in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi and Amyra are at loggerheads, as they are both participating in the same singing competition.

Kullfi and Amyra have come in front of each other, and the latter is irked to see Kullfi back in her life.

Amyra doesn’t want Sikandar to know about Kullfi’s presence.

Sikandar is giving a music lesson to the children, but Kullfi doesn’t attend it and keeps herself away from him.

Kullfi is having a hard time staying away from Sikandar, but destiny brings them close together on the stage.

In the upcoming episode, Kullfi and Sikandar have an emotional breakdown as Sikandar is invited to the show as a chief guest.

Moreover, Mia has planned to expose Sikandar and Kullfi's connection on the stage by bringing them to face to face.

Sikandar breaks down and apologizes to Kullfi for everything he has done.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Kullfi reacts to this and what Sikandar does next.