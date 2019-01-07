News

Sikandar to divorce Lovely after discovering Kulfi is his daughter in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of the television series, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, is filled with a lot of emotions as Kulfi and Amyra’s plan to untie Sikandar and Lovely is becoming successful. 

As we have watched, Gunjan meets Tony the day after Sikandar and Lovely’s Heer Ranjha’s drama in Amyra and Kulfi’s school. 

Hence, Tony will plan to separate Sikandar and Lovely before they think to reconcile. 

On Kulfi and Amyra’s request, Sikandar and Lovely will announce New Year party. And, in the party, Gunjan will reveal that Kulfi is Sikandar’s daughter and that Lovely kept him separated from his daughter for so many days. 


It will be interesting to see how Sikandar reacts. Will he forgive Lovely or will he end the relationship here? 

To know more keep your eyes on soap. 
