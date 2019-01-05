Sikandar doesn’t forgive Lovely in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is filled with a lot of emotions, as Kullfi and Amyra are trying their best to unite Sikandar and Lovely.



As we saw in the previous episode, Lovely and Sikandar essay the roles of Heer and Ranjha in the drama, and Amyra and Kullfi have planned to unite them through this play.



In the upcoming episode, Kullfi and Amyra’s plan fails, as Tony and Gunjan join hands to separate Kullfi and Sikandar.



In the play, Lovely expresses her true love for Sikandar and apologizes to him, but at the end, he doesn’t forgive her.



It will be interesting to see if Lovely and Sikandar ever unite.