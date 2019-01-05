News

Sikandar doesn’t forgive Lovely in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jan 2019 10:00 AM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is filled with a lot of emotions, as Kullfi and Amyra are trying their best to unite Sikandar and Lovely.

As we saw in the previous episode, Lovely and Sikandar essay the roles of Heer and Ranjha in the drama, and Amyra and Kullfi have planned to unite them through this play.

In the upcoming episode, Kullfi and Amyra’s plan fails, as Tony and Gunjan join hands to separate Kullfi and Sikandar.

In the play, Lovely expresses her true love for Sikandar and apologizes to him, but at the end, he doesn’t forgive her.

It will be interesting to see if Lovely and Sikandar ever unite.
Tags > Sikandar, Lovely, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Amyra, Tony, Gunjan, Spoiler Aleert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Karan Tacker having a gala time in GOA

Karan Tacker having a gala time in GOA
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Shaminn
Shaminn
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days