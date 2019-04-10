Sikandar to favour Amyra and Kullfi in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi and Amyra are at loggerheads, as they are both participating in the same singing competition.

Kullfi and Amyra have come in front of each other, and the latter is irked to see Kullfi back in her life.

Amyra doesn’t want Sikandar to know about Kullfi’s presence.

Sikandar is giving a music lesson to the children, but Kullfi doesn’t attend it and keeps herself away from him.

Meanwhile, Mia soon unveils Kullfi in front of Sikandar. He is now in a dilemma. Although he supports Amyra, he decides to do the same for Kullfi, at least partially..

It will be interesting to see what Sikandar does next.