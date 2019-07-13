News

Sikandar to leave Lovely and Amyra for Kulfi in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jul 2019 06:49 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama as Amyra’s hatred towards Kulfi has been increasing with each passing day, and she is crossing all her limits to harm Kulfi so that she can keep Sikandar and Kulfi away from each other.    

In the previous episode, we saw how Sikandar had to bend before Lovely and Amyra and how he denied accepting Kulfi as his daughter.

In the upcoming episode, the separation plan for Sikandar and Kulfi will flop drastically.

On the other hand, Mandendra has challenged Sikandar that he will make him realize the worth of Kulfi in his life as he is separating Kulfi from Sikandar forever.

Thankfully this plan of Mahendra will work and Sikandar will soon realize his mistake where he will be accepting Kulfi against Amyra and Lovely.

Sikandar will finally realize his mistake and will thus strive to repent for it.

It will be interesting to watch how Mahendra will make Sikandar repent for his wrong decision and choose Kulfi against Amyra.

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Kulfi in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Amyra in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Spoiler, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Spoiler Alert, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Track, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala written update, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

