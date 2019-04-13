Sikandar refuses relation with Kulfi in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of the show, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, is high on drama as Kulfi is shocked to see Sikandar supporting Amyra, and not her. On the other hand, Amrya is trying all possible ways to get Kulfi out of her way.

Kulfi and Amyra’s singing competition drama is going on, while Mia is having some plans during the singing competition, she finds out that Sikandar and Kufli have some connection and wants to bring that connection onto the stage.

In the upcoming episode, Mia brings Sikandar and Kulfi face to face on the stage, and it gets worse when Sikandar refuses to recognize Kulfi.

In front of everyone, Sikandar will refuse to have any relation with Kulfi. His act will shock Kulfi as she didn’t expect this from him.

Kulfi will be hurt as she feels that Sikandar has forgotten all the promises and relation that they shared.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Kulfi will ever come to know the truth of Sikandar as to why he is doing all this!