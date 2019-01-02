News

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Drashti Dhami shares boomerang from launch

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2019 08:46 PM

MUMBAI: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka is keeping the viewers entertained with interesting twists and turns. The show currently has Shakti Arora, Aditi Sharma, and Kinshuk Mahajan in important roles, and the track revolves around how Mauli, Ishaan, and Kunal are stuck because of the children.

The show started off with Drashti Dhami, Abhinav Shukla, Aditi, and Shakti, but after the leap, both Drashti and Abhinav decided to quit. While Drashti did not want to age on screen, Abhinav felt there wasn't anything left for his character.

The show continues to be Drashti’s best memory from 2018, and she shared a Boomerang from the launch on her Instagram story.

 

Tags > Drashti Dhami, Abhinav Shukla, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Colors tv, Aditi Sharma, Shakti Arorra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale...

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam on Kanpur Waale Khuranas
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days