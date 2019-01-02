Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Drashti Dhami shares boomerang from launch

MUMBAI: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka is keeping the viewers entertained with interesting twists and turns. The show currently has Shakti Arora, Aditi Sharma, and Kinshuk Mahajan in important roles, and the track revolves around how Mauli, Ishaan, and Kunal are stuck because of the children.

The show started off with Drashti Dhami, Abhinav Shukla, Aditi, and Shakti, but after the leap, both Drashti and Abhinav decided to quit. While Drashti did not want to age on screen, Abhinav felt there wasn't anything left for his character.

The show continues to be Drashti’s best memory from 2018, and she shared a Boomerang from the launch on her Instagram story.