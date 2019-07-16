News

Silsila Badalte Rishton ka: Pari is happy as Ruhaan has accepted her proposal

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 01:23 PM

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, you will see Mishti getting dizzy because of the stress. Pari is happy that she is finally going to marry Ruhaan.

She is over the moon and feels her love is true.  Also, Radhika meets Veer’s parents as well to fix the marriage date, and Raadhika seems tensed because the time is too close and they may have to rush in with the arrangements.  

And on the other hand, Mishti tries to postpone Veer and her marriage. She wants to hurry with Pari and Ruhaan’s wedding first.  

Do let us know what you think about the show.

