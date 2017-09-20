Rashami Sharma Telefilms' popular daily Sasural Simar Ka is known for its gripping twists and turns.

The loyal viewers would know how Bhairavi (Vandana Vithlan) has been creating troubles in the Bhardwaj family on the Colors' daily.

Now we hear, she has another game plan in her mind according to which she will apologise to Sameer (Rohan Mehra). Sameer will refuse to forgive her but after the family would insist him, he will finally forgive Bhairavi.

All doesn't go well from here and we hear that the upcoming episodes have a major twist in store. Read on -

Our source informs us, "In the upcoming episodes, Simar (Keerti Kelkar) will die. Bhairavi always wanted to kill Simar because she used to feel that it's because of the Bhardwaj family that her son Sameer has turned against her. She will finally succeed in her plan of killing Simar."

Our source further informs us that, after Simar's death, Matarani (Goddess Durga) will come back as Simar during Navratri with a motive to take revenge.

Woah! Quite an exciting twist. Isn't it?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

