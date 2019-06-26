News

THIS similarity between Parth and Erica will leave you STUNNED

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2019 06:17 PM

MUMBAI: Television actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who are playing the lead roles of Anurag and Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's top-rated reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, are currently one of the most loved onscreen couples. Viewers love their chemistry and there's a constant buzz that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead couple is dating each other in real-life as well.  

Even though they have denied being in a relationship several times and maintain the 'we are good friends' tag, but definitely their pictures portray a different story altogether.

Recently, this duo went for a trip to the idyllic town of Mussoorie and their photographs scream of love and only love. 

While going through Instagram, we came across something interesting. We saw their old pictures where they both are spotted twinning in. Not only this, but they also shared same thoughts as they wrote similar captions. Their caption indeed is proof that they both share a wonderful chemistry and we wish they date in real life too.

Take a look below:



Don’t you agree with us? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
