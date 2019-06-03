News

Simple Kaul enters SAB TV's Bhakarwadi

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2019 03:43 PM

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Simple Kaul! The actress is all set to return to the TV screens after a gap of four years. She has bagged a role in SAB TV's Bhakarwadi.

According to the media reports, she will be playing the role of Komila and will enter the Thakkar house to add more drama to the current track of the show.

Speaking about her role, Simple told media, “Komila is a sweet-talker and wins everyone's heart, especially the men who are extremely happy to have her around. Her entry leads to comic situations and the fact that she addresses everyone with nicknames adds to it.”

Simple Kaul is best known for her role as Pam in the hit show Shararat. In addition, she has acted in shows like Ye Meri Life Hai, Khichdi, Kutumb, and Saas Bina Sasural to name a few.

Are you excited to see Simple in SAB TV's Bhakarwadi? Hit the comment section below.

past seven days