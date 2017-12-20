Simple Kaul launches her very own 1BHK; customers go GAGA!

It seems that there is a natural business progression in the entertainment space - stars expanding their brand to the restaurant world. While several musicians and actors have made a name for themselves in the hospitality industry, many others have fallen by the wayside.

It was only recently that the media reported about the Fukrey Returns actors Ali Fazal and Pulkit Samrat opening a restaurant named Lukkhas for college students.

A while back TV actress, Simple Kaul opened a cafe-restaurant in Oshiwara, Andheri inpartnership with Addite Malik and Vatsala, a member of the Colors creative team. The cafe named Homemade Cafe has a French/Italian vibe and offers home-style food across various cuisines.

And now, Simple has opened another restaurant in the locality – 1BHK. The lady took to Instagram to share the look and feel of her venture –

Elaborating on idea and execution of the cafe-restaurant, Simple shared, “This place gives a feel of a cosy home in Goa. In this restaurant, we will exhibit and encourage talent every week such as singing, orchestra, painting, poetry and storytelling. We will start off by playing the old charm of western music. The idea is to encourage creativity. A lot of our industry friends and others can come here, think creatively and write their film and TV scripts. In fact people who have visited the place are already going mad about 1BHK. Mohit Malik has been of great help where he has stayed up for long hours to execute and design 1BHK.

Talking about her on-screen absence, Simple averred, “Well, I have been tied up with my ventures and have not been able to take up any project. But I do plan to make a comeback after a span of one to two months, once things start running smoothly.”

Congratulations on your new business enterprise Simple!