Simple Kaul is best known for her stint in fantasy based sitcom Shararat. Now, the lady is set to comeback on the screens again.

Simple will be shooting for a cameo in Big Magic’s Rudron Ke Rakshak. Simple will play the character of Sammohini, who is a fairy. It’ll be a cameo for just two episodes, wherein she’ll save the kids from the evil man, Shakur.

We buzzed Simple to know more about her on-screen comeback. The lady seemed pretty excited on the show, she said, “It’s a cute and fun show. My character is brilliant and the show won’t take much of my time. I’ve already started shooting for the same and I’m enjoying it.”

During our conversation, we spoke to the dimpled girl to know what is keeping her away from the TV. Kaul revealed, “I’m working on a business with Additi Malik (her co-star from Shararat) and a friend. We started off with Homemade Café and now we are working on a pub.”

So is she planning to make a full-fledged comeback?

“Currently all my focus is on the business aspect. TV takes a lot of time. I can only invest 10 days out of a month, just like this show,” she said.

Well for her fans, it’s good news because they will be seeing her in this Contiloe Productions' series.