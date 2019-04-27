News

Simran Gangwani to enter Aapke Aa Jane Se

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Apr 2019 06:05 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Aapke Aa Jane Se (Bodhi Tree Productions)  has recently gone through a revamp.

According to the media reports, the show is about to start on new note. Apart from the lead actors Karan Jotwani (Sahil) and Suhasi Dhami (Vedika), the remaining cast will bid adieu while the new actors will be introduced.

TellyChakkar.com already reported about Zahida Parveen being roped in to play Sahil’s mother in the show.

(Read here: Zahida Parveen to be seen in Zee TV’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se post the revamp)

Now, the latest update is that actress Simran Gangwani of Mission Breaking News is finalized to play the character of Vedika’s Bua in the show.

We contacted Simran who confirmed the news and said, “I am pretty excited for the show. I will be playing a positive and righteous character”.

