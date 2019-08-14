Simran Pareenja loses nine kgs for reel life wedding!

MUMBAI: Simran Pareenja, who has been part of several shows, is now seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s Isharon Isharon Mein. She is playing the role of Gunjan. To justify a track of the show, a dedicated Simran lost nine kgs.

The actress is all set to experience her reel life wedding in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. In the show, sweet and romantic relationship of Yogi (played by Mudit Nayar) and Gunjan is now heading towards a new chapter as they are preparing for their marriage. This will be a one of its kind wedding in the history of Indian television as viewers will see a hearing-impaired boy Yogi coupling with his partner Gunjan who cannot speak as well. However, unlike any other onscreen wedding both the lead actors are struggling hard to make their reel life wedding more happening like the real-life wedding.

Speaking about the pre-preparations of the wedding, Simran shared, “Yes, I am very excited to experience Gunjan’s wedding. In-fact I am asked to lose weight for the wedding track. I have lost almost nine kgs weight. I was 63 before and now I am 54. On top of it I am regularly following the bridal grooming routine- Exercise, beauty treatment, Hair makeup and healthy diet. It has become more like a real-life wedding for me where all the women in the house are helping me to buy sarees and jewelry.”