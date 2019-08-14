News

Sippy’s grand party to fix Rohit and Sonakshi's love in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 10:20 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular soap Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is seeing a very exciting track in the current storyline.

Rohit and Sonakshi are coming close to each other while they also share a romantic dinner date.

However, Sonakshi's waxing strip gift instead of iPhone brings a terrible storm for Rohit.

Sonakshi even compels Rohit to use the same while later gets shell shocked seeing the same on a video call.

Rohit and Sonakshi's relationship is becoming stronger amid their love and funny moments.

Meanwhile, the Sippys announces a grand party and invite Sonakshi for the same.

The coming up grand celebration party in KHKT will bring the couple close together in love.

It will be quite interesting to watch how soon they will realize love for each other.

It will be interesting to see if Dr. Rohit will move on from his past love life with his ex-girlfriend and accept Sonakshi?

Tags > Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Dipika Kakkar, Karan V Grover, Star Plus, Spar Plus entertainment, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum written update, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum spoiler update, Bigg Boss 12, Hotstar,

