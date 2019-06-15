Six interesting things to watch out in the SEMI FINALE episode of Super Dancer Chapter 3

1) Finalists of Super Dancer Season 1 and Chapter 2 to pair with the Semi Finalists of Chapter 3

Sony Entertainment Television’s acclaimed kid’s dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 which has been witnessing awes trucking performances since last 6 months is all set to set the stage on fire with mind-blowing performances. The upcoming SEMI FINALE episode of the show will see the amalgamation of Ex-Super Dancer contestants. For instance, Ex-Super Dancer winner Ditya Bhande will be seen surprising the viewers with present contestant Tejas Verma on the song ‘Chammak Challo’. Similarly, Rupsa and Deepali performed a duo on the song, ‘Hoto pe aisi baat’ and created the aura of Diwali celebration on the sets, the robotics girl Muskaan was paired with Gourav and Saksham will be seen performing with Bishal on ‘Tutak Tutiya’. Watch out more interesting performances this weekend.

2) Unique themed costumes

This week, viewers really need to reserve their seats as the contestants will blow your mind with out of the world costume designs and stunning make-up. The youngest contestant of the show, Rupsa Batabyal will rock in her fabulous purple and maroon attire while performing on the song, ‘Hoto pe aisi baat’. Supr guru Nishant will be seen dressed in the attire of a girl performing on the song ‘Nimoda’. The robotics pair Gourav, Amardeep and Muskan will take their robotic performance on another level as they will be seen dressed exactly like robots.

3) The tigdi performance by present contestants, Ex-contestants and Super Guru

While the contestants will be seen performing a duo they will again will be performing a tigdi performance with their super gurus on Sunday. This beautiful power packed performance will be something the viewers will witness for the first time in the history of any dance reality show. Jaishree, Masoom and Anuradha will be seen performing on Shilpa’s popular song ‘Naina Jale’. Rupsa, Nishant and Deepali will be seen performing on the song, ‘Nimoda’. Watch out the episode for more updates.

4) Celebrities coming ahead to support Super Dancer contestants

Celebrities across the Bollywood industry and television industry are also fan of Super Dancer contestants. In the upcoming episode it will be revealed that Annup Soni’s confirmed his vote for Gourav. Couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa confirmed their vote for Rupsa. Terence Lewis’s confirmed her vote for Jaishree. Remo Dsouza’s confirmed his vote for Tejas Divyanka Tripathi confirmed her vote for Saksham.

5) Robo girl Muskan and Robo boy Gourav to perform new age robotic style

Chapter 2 witnessed a revolutionary trend when Indore’s Muskaan was the first female robotics performer to ignite the heat of robotics in the show. Imagine the explosion that will take place if Muskaan and Gourav perform together. They both along with their super guru Amardeep are ready to take the stage on another level.

6) Paritosh and Rithwik’s yarana

During the upcoming episode of the show viewers will be amazed by the hearing the tale of friendship between the two iconic hosts of the show. This can be seen in their sweet gesture and care for each other. When Paritosh was to shoot for the first episode of the first season of the show, the excitement unexpectedly went low for him as he suffered from viral and in was a no condition to shoot. The seed of their friendship was sown at that time when Rithvik looked after him and made sure that he rested well. Since then there has been no looking back on the equation of the two. The fun equation seen between the two on-stage is because of the bonding they share off-stage too be the Jay-Veeru of Super Dancer.

Witness the epic SEMI FINALE episode of Super Dancer Chapter 3 this Saturday & Sunday, 8:30pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

