Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Shaminn
Shaminn
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Size zero concept 'utter nonsense' for Urvashi Dholakia

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2017 05:30 PM

Time has gone by when actor and actresses were chosen for their talent. Now, it's the good looks, sexy abs and size zero figures that matters.

Though many believe it to be a new trend, talented thespian Urvashi Dholakia is miffed by the attitude of young girls. She also finds the size zero figure concept utter nonsense.

The actress vented out her emotions on Facebook with this post. Read on!

Talking further about the same, she shared, “Recently during a conversation with a person, out of no context, I was told that I am beautiful but I need to lose some weight. This was absolutely lame; how can you judge a person from their figure. There is a huge difference between a fat and a healthy body. I wanted to share this thought for a long time. It was a right time for me to tell the world that the concept of size zero is utter bullshit. I think I am very fit and I don’t wish to become a Barbie doll. My asset is my beauty.”

She continued, “Back in time, we actors used to work round the clock and did not have time to go to the gym, yet we were fit. We have lived a healthy lifestyle. Staying fit is important but working day and night and starving to have size zero and skinny figure is nonsense. I love myself and would request all women to love themselves the way they are, and the way they look.”

Very well said Urvashi! 

Tags > Urvashi Dholakia, utter nonsense, healthy lifestyle,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top