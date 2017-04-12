Size zero concept 'utter nonsense' for Urvashi Dholakia

Time has gone by when actor and actresses were chosen for their talent. Now, it's the good looks, sexy abs and size zero figures that matters.

Though many believe it to be a new trend, talented thespian Urvashi Dholakia is miffed by the attitude of young girls. She also finds the size zero figure concept utter nonsense.

The actress vented out her emotions on Facebook with this post. Read on!

Talking further about the same, she shared, “Recently during a conversation with a person, out of no context, I was told that I am beautiful but I need to lose some weight. This was absolutely lame; how can you judge a person from their figure. There is a huge difference between a fat and a healthy body. I wanted to share this thought for a long time. It was a right time for me to tell the world that the concept of size zero is utter bullshit. I think I am very fit and I don’t wish to become a Barbie doll. My asset is my beauty.”

She continued, “Back in time, we actors used to work round the clock and did not have time to go to the gym, yet we were fit. We have lived a healthy lifestyle. Staying fit is important but working day and night and starving to have size zero and skinny figure is nonsense. I love myself and would request all women to love themselves the way they are, and the way they look.”

Very well said Urvashi!