Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for the fans of Mimi Chakraborty!

Mimi, who wooed the audience by her performance in Bengali flicks like Katmundu, Golpo Holeo Shotti and Gangster, will be seen in the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar.

The hottie will be seen adding fun by her antics and it’s going to be a fun filled episode.

So, gear up for the show. It will be aired on 24 February at 10 pm.

