The upcoming episode of Colors’ Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) will soon bring to its viewers some edgy drama in its upcoming episodes.

After the Karwachauth track will come in an ‘awee...so cute!’ moment when Harman (Vivian Dsena) will refuse to eat food and will instead request Saaya to allow him to spend time with Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) in that time-frame.

Back in Harak Singh’s (Sudesh Berry) house, Mohini will be seen entering and performing the Karwachauth rituals, much to Preeto’s (Kamya Punjabi) chagrin.

Preeto will wreck havoc in the house and so will Raavi (Garima Jain). As usual, Soumya will invariably be blamed for this too.

(Also Read: Harman to help Kinnars rebuild their house in Shakti)

An agitated Raavi will then reach the kinner household and will not only insult the kinners but will also ask Harman to come back home. Rani (a member from the kinners gang) will not be able to take the humiliation and will confront Raavi, but within no time, things will escalate to an extent where Raavi will end up slapping Rani!

What’s more?

Rani will slap Raavi back and post a huge showdown, the latter will declare her decision of breaking all chords with Harman.

While Soumya will be left in shock, Preeto will visit the kinner house and will beg Harman to leave Soumya but of course, the hero belongs to the heroine and he will hence refuse to do so!

How excited are you for the upcoming drama? Leave in your comments below!