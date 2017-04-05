Slapgate: Intense drama to keep you hooked to Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

Seems like the makers of Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai have found a great means to boost numbers!

Wondering what?

Well, a slap! A thappad!

Yes, like Sonakshi Sinha, the creatives are also saying, ‘Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahib, pyaar se lagta hai.”

Jokes apart! The writers of this Star Plus and Sphereorigins show do not enjoy the love track and have thus once again added a slap angle.

Yes, after Geetanjali’s (Surbhi Jyoti) thappad to Rajveer (Shaleen Malhotra), it is now time for her to get a slap.

Yes, in the coming episodes, Ratna (Nivedita Bhattarcharya) will plant a tight slap on Geetanjali for misbehaving with Chanda (Ekroop Bedi).

Shared a source, “The doctors would reveal that Chanda is pregnant and when Geetanjali will get to know that her husband was not driving Abhimanyu’s car, she will confront her and blame conspiracy. This is when Ratna will step in and stop Geetanjali and also hint at Rishabh (Sharad Kelkar) being the father of Chanda’s unborn baby.”

Shocked at the information, Geetanjali will confront Rishabh, who will deny his association. Not trusting him, Geetanjali will decide to delve further into the matter.

Will Geetanjali manage to clear out the smokes of doubt around her? Will she ever find her answers?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.