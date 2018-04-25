Slumdog Millionaire fame Sharib Hashmi to do a quirky item in film Bhavesh Joshi

MUMBAI:Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi is finally hitting the theatres this May. The superhero- Hindi language movie has been in the making since quite some time. After certain production hurdles, the film is finally rolling out with Harshvardhan Kapoor, who made his debut last year with Mirziyaan.

TellyChakkar has got an exclusive update regarding the movie. A little birdie informs that Sharib Hashmi is also a part of the narrative. Hashmi, who acted in award winning films like Slumdog Millionaire and Filmistaan and was last seen in Phullu (2017), will be seen in an item number in the upcoming flick.

An insider reveals that the narrative has a special song in which Sharib will feature. The song is unlike other item songs, a source reveals. Do you remember the ‘Emotional Atyachaar’ song from the movie Dev D? Well, the song will have that kind of feel.

The song has already been shot. It has been intricately woven in the screenplay.

We couldn’t get in touch with Sharib to get a confirmation from his end.

