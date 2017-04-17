Small screen has grown by leaps, bounds: Sonali Bendre

Actress Sonali Bendre, who made her television debut with the "India's Got Talent" show, says the small screen is seeing tremendous growth.

The 42-year-old actress also judged "India's Best Dramebaaz" on small screen and later made her debut in the fictional space with "Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye".

Asked how has the growth of small screen been over the years, Sonali told IANS over an e-mail interaction: "By leaps and bounds and the TRP's are testimony to that."

The "Dil Hi Dil Mein" actress feels that talent shows are a great platform of launching new talents in showbiz.

"The talent television space is in fact a big contributor to launching new finds and talents, which otherwise the country would have never discovered," she added.

Sonali, who was last seen making a special appearance in the 2013 film "Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara!", has recently started a book club on social media.

The actress, who is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl and has a son named Ranveer, has also launched a parenting book titled "The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting book".

(Source: IANS)