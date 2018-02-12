Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Smiriti Kalra talks about her Dil Sambhal Ja Zaara experience

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2018 11:37 AM

Mumbai: Actress Smiriti Kalra, who plays the role of Ahana in Dil Sambhal Ja Zaara, is currently holidaying and enjoying her time off. Although her show Dil Sambhal Ja Zaara is ending in just three months, she is not unhappy about it. "When you start any project or any activity, you want to reach the end line. I do feel a bit disappointed that we could not bring more to our viewers, but the way we have ended our show has also been very interesting,” she shared.

Smiriti says that she has thoroughly enjoyed her journey in this show. She further added, "This show has been an enjoyable experience for me. The entire crew; from my makeup guy to hairstylist used to play music while we got ready for the shot. Our director always kept the atmosphere pleasant and happy and spot dadas served us with a pleasant smile."

(Also Read: Smriti Kalra 'just friends' with Shivin Narang)

She continued, "The entire unit of DSJS was fantabulous. My co-actor Sanjay Kapoor's homemade food was a big attraction and Ashim and I used to always go there during lunch. Sanjay's room was like a restaurant with different cuisines each day. On the other hand, my room was the relaxing room. We really enjoyed a lot and were like a big happy family.”

(Also Read: Smiriti Kalra refuses to kiss Aashim Gulati in Dil Sambhal Ja Zara)

In fact, the actor even fell ill during the show, however, she continued to shoot. "As I mentioned, when the atmosphere on the set is bright and happy, you get up each morning with a smile and enthusiasm. Despite being unwell, you go and give your best. Also, the story was so interesting and playing Ahana was so challenging that the thought of being unwell took a back seat,” she shared.

Tags > Star Plus, Dil Sambhal Ja Zaara, Smiriti Kalra, Sanjay Kapoor, DSJS, Exprience,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

Bollywood enthusiastically takes up the #...

Aamir Khan
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days