Smita Singh is holidaying at New Zealand!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 04:41 PM

Television actress Smita Singh, who has worked in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Hitler Didi and Thapki Pyar Ki, is holidaying and loving it.

She has been to various places in Australia, New Zealand as well as Hong Kong.

"People here are very nice and the way they connect is awesome. I'm exploring different places here. It was a much-needed break before I get back to work.

"I'll have real Christmas celebrations here. I have visited Devonport, Queen Street, Newton, Saint Heliers, Parnell, Mount Eden, Auckland, Sydney and Hong Kong in the trip till now. Yet to explore more destinations," she said in a statement.

