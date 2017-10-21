Actors Smriti Kalra and Shivin Narang, best known for "Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year", have been romantically linked to each other. However, the former says the two of them are friends and "dont feel anything beyond that for each other".

Smriti and Shivin were seen as Suvreen and Yuvraj in "Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year" in 2012.

Shivin later went on to be a part of "Ek Veer ki Ardaas… Veera", while Smriti appeared in a few commercials and short films.

"Shivin and I are friends beyond work because our families know each other really well. He is a great friend and has been around but we do not feel anything beyond that for each other," Smriti said in a statement.

Smriti will next be seen in "Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara" alongside actor Sanjay Kapoor.

In the Star Plus show, which will start from October 23, Sanjay will be seen as Anant Mathur, a well-settled family man who falls in love with a young girl Ahana (Smiriti).

