Smriti Khanna dons nine different avatars for Santoshi Maa

Wise men have rightly said, ‘Nothing worthwhile comes easy’!



An actor’s life is full of challenges. To be in the race, they need to evolve their selves and play characters which appeals to TV viewers.



There is one talented actress in the TV industry, who is working very hard, to evolve herself and impress the loyal viewers. We are talking about the very beautiful Smriti Khanna, who is currently a part of &TV’s Santoshi Maa.



The actress is playing the role of a Goddess in the drama. And to play the role, she often has to change nine different looks of Goddesses in a day.



Quite a number, Smriti!



Talking more about her character and challenges, she shared, “Every actor craves to play different roles on TV and I have got opportunity to don different characters in one show. I have played Goddesses like Shalputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmunda, Sidhidatri and many others. Each character has its own significance and importance. I have to carry varied expressions for each role. The one which I enjoyed playing the most was of Goddess Kali. I think it’s their blessings that I am getting to play Goddesses’ role on TV.”



Have a look at Smriti’s various avatars in the show!