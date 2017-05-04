Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Lauren Gottlieb
Lauren Gottlieb
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Smriti Khanna dons nine different avatars for Santoshi Maa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2017 04:25 PM

Wise men have rightly said, ‘Nothing worthwhile comes easy’!
 
An actor’s life is full of challenges. To be in the race, they need to evolve their selves and play characters which appeals to TV viewers.
 
There is one talented actress in the TV industry, who is working very hard, to evolve herself and impress the loyal viewers. We are talking about the very beautiful Smriti Khanna, who is currently a part of &TV’s Santoshi Maa.
 
The actress is playing the role of a Goddess in the drama. And to play the role, she often has to change nine different looks of Goddesses in a day.
 
Quite a number, Smriti!
 
Talking more about her character and challenges, she shared, “Every actor craves to play different roles on TV and I have got opportunity to don different characters in one show. I have played Goddesses like Shalputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmunda, Sidhidatri and many others. Each character has its own significance and importance. I have to carry varied expressions for each role. The one which I enjoyed playing the most was of Goddess Kali. I think it’s their blessings that I am getting to play Goddesses’ role on TV.”
 
Have a look at Smriti’s various avatars in the show!

Tags > Smriti Khanna, Santoshi Maa, avatars, Shalputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmunda, Sidhidatri,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top