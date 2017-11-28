Snake drama in Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

A lot is going to happen in the upcoming episodes of Aakash Aath’s period drama Jagat Janani Maa Sarada.

Well, according to our source, in the coming episodes, Sarada (Arpita Mondol)’s brother will finally reach Shyampukur and find out that Thakur (Suman Kundu) has already been shifted to Kashipur Udyanbati. Delighted to see her brother after a very long time, Sarada will exchange pleasantries with him regarding her family at Jairambati. However, she along with the disciples very intelligently will hide the fact from him that Thakur coughs blood.

Next, an air of discontent will brew up among the disciples of Thakur. The housekeeper disciples will express discontent against the sacrificing disciples specially Naren (Debanjan Chatterjee) who hardly allows the former to stay near Thakur for long. It will be then that Thakur will surprise Sarada with an act which is most unlikely of such a sick and weak person.

Guess what will he do?

Well, Naren and other disciples will decide to extract juice of dates from date palms which incidentally is the abode of snakes. In an attempt to save his sons, Thakur will rush to the spot. He will command the snakes to leave and miraculously the snakes will flee. Sarada would be the only person to witness this divine sight. Thakur will ask her to keep it a secret.

A surprised Sarada will then start to believe there must be a reason for Thakur’s sickness. What will happen next?

