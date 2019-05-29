Sneha Namanandi and Vikram Singh Rathod joins the cast of ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about the digital world.

We already reported about Gandi Baat fame actress Navneet Kaur to feature in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Ragini MMS Returns 2.

(Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/gandi-baat-fame- navneet-kaur-bags-ragini-mms- 2-190511 )

Now, the latest update is that actress Sneha Namanandi and actor Vikram Singh Rathod will also join the cast of the project.

Sneha was a part of many episodic shows like Gumraah and Halla Bol. She also has a south film titled LEE to her credits, whereas Vikram was a part of television shows like Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai and SidhiVinayak.

We couldn’t reach out to the actors for their comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.