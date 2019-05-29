News

Sneha Namanandi and Vikram Singh Rathod joins the cast of ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

29 May 2019 11:16 AM

We already reported about Gandi Baat fame actress Navneet Kaur to feature in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Ragini MMS Returns 2.

Now, the latest update is that actress Sneha Namanandi and actor Vikram Singh Rathod will also join the cast of the project.

Sneha was a part of many episodic shows like Gumraah and Halla Bol. She also has a south film titled LEE to her credits, whereas Vikram was a part of television shows like Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai and SidhiVinayak.

We couldn’t reach out to the actors for their comment.

