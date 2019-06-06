Sneha plays cupid for Bajaj and Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of popular Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is very interesting.

Mr. Rishabh Bajaj will soon make an entry. Meanwhile, his daughter Sneha Bajaj is already seen in the show.

Child actor Jia Niagara is playing the character of Mr. Bajaj's daughter, who is mute.

Sneha eventually turns a saviour for Prerna from Ronit and kidnappers.

She also plays cupid for Prerna and Bajaj.

Prerna has been kidnapped by Ronit. Anurag soon reaches to save his love.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.