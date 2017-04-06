Hot Downloads

Sneha Shah to enter Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

06 Apr 2017 02:56 PM

Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka, recently, has been welcoming new stars!

After Khushwant Walia, the makers (Rashmi Sharma Prodctions) have now signed in another talented young star.

Sneha Shah, who was seen in Tu Mera Hero, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Sadda Haq has been roped in to play a pivotal role.

The actress will don the avatar of a positive young girl who will enter Anjali (Vaishali Takkar) and Vikram's (Siddharth Shivpuri) life. She will be the caretaker of Anjali’s father-in-law (Vikas Sethi). The girl will have a warm relationship with Vikram.

Shared a source, “With the entry of Sneha’s character, things will spice up in the storyline.”

When we called the actress, she confirmed her entry and said, “I am really excited to join Sasural Simar Ka as it is a beautiful show. It is a really interesting character and I am really looking forward to join the team.”

Good luck Sneha!!

