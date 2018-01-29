Sneha Ullal to make her digital debut with Tamanna; SOTY fame Manasi joins the team

Mumbai, 29 january 2018: Remember Salman Khan’s ‘Lucky’ girl, Sneha Ullal, whom he had introduced in the Hindi film industry? The actress gained much recognition due to her striking resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After her not so successful Bollywood stint, the actress spread her wings in the Southern cinema. The latest that we've heard is that the 31-year-old actress is set to make her digital debut.

According to our sources, Frames Production, a renowned production house, which has given the audience super-hit shows like Super Dancer, Dance Plus, Nach Baliye, The Kapil Sharma Show and many more, is coming up with an original OTT platform, Viu. The series, with a women-centric plot, is titled Tamanna. We hear Tamanna will be a thriller with dance as the central backdrop of the narrative.

The Korean streaming media, Viu, has already commissioned the project and the casting is on floors. Since some time, the makers have been on a constant hunt to finalize the leading lady and it seems their chase has come to an end.

Apparently, film actress Sneha Ullal has been finalized for the project. An Omani by birth, Sneha had meetings with the makers and though she hasn’t put pen to the papers, our sources confirm that she will most probability set the seal in a day or so. While not much is known about her character, according to the grapevine, she’ll essay the titular character.

Apart from Sneha, Student Of The Year fame Manasi Rachh has bagged a pivotal role in the above-mentioned episodic drama. The actress made her debut with YRF’s Mujhse Fraaandship Karogi and was a prominent part of Anil Kapoor’s thriller, 24, second season. After finalizing the star cast of the digital series, the shooting will go on floors prior to the end of February.

Sneha Ullal maintained her “No comments” stance when we tried confirming the news with her. On the other hand, we dropped a message to Manasi for her quote. Ranjeet Thakur, the head of Frames Production house, was busy when we contacted him.

Sneha's last release was the 2015 Hindi flick Bezubaan Ishq. Owing to a health issue, Ullal was on a brief hiatus.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates and happenings of telly town.